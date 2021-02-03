PAHO to distribute covid19 vaccines in 2 weeks

File photo -

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) says more than 190 countries have been given technical information on the first shipments of covid19 vaccines they will begin to receive in approximately two weeks.

Jarbas Barbosa, PAHO assistant director, said in a webinar on Wednesday that PAHO began last Friday to explain the process of distribution through the Covax mechanism to participating countries.

He said a first group of countries had been selected to receive the vaccines according to their reception capacities and needs.

"The risk of mortality in the last 28 days was also taken into account," he explained.

PAHO said on Wednesday that in the last week there were 47,000 deaths associated with covid19 in the Americas.

In the briefing on the impact of the pandemic in the region, PAHO director Carissa F Etienne said in the Caribbean most nations are seeing a slight decrease in cases.

However, larger countries such as the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Puerto Rico and Cuba continue to see new cases.

This week, St Lucia and Barbados saw the highest increases and as a result, St Lucia implemented a ten-day ban on non-essential activities and social gatherings.

Etienne reported three variants of covid19 had been detected in 20 countries of the region.

She also said after several studies, PAHO discovered that men and women have the same chance of becoming infected with covid19.

She said: “Men were initially more vulnerable due to their working conditions. However, women have been on the front lines of the battle against the virus, both in hospitals and shelters. They are the ones who take care of others, and that exposes them even more to covid19."

Etienne said in the global healthcare system, 70 per cent of personnel are women.

She said the restrictions due to the pandemic have also affected the safety and health of women, increasing cases of domestic violence because they spent more time in their homes.

“We invite governments to involve women to participate in decisions, to take them into account for plans and to feel supported,” Etienne recommended.

"The pandemic threatens to widen the gap between men and women," she acknowledged.