One held as Morvant cops seize guns, ammo

Officers of the North Eastern Division Task Force stand near a semi-automatic shotgun, a pistol and 16 rounds of ammunition seized during a raid at a house in Morvant. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS - TTPS

Police arrested one man and seized two weapons during a raid at a house in Morvant on Tuesday night.

They said members of the North Eastern Division Task Force went to a house in Never Dirty, Morvant, at around 11 pm and found a semi-automatic shotgun, a pistol and 16 rounds of ammunition.

A man in his twenties who was in the house was arrested and is expected to be interviewed by investigators on Wednesday.

Morvant police are continuing enquiries.

The exercise was led by Snr Supt Maharaj and Supts Alexander and Ramjohn, with field operations by Insp Bharath and PCs Stafford, Mieres, Dass, Andrews and Hyde.