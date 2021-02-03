New covid19 death takes toll to 135

Photo courtesy CDC.

The covid19 death toll has increased to 135, on Wednesday, after the country went ten days without recording any new deaths.

The Ministry of Health's 4 pm update on Wednesday said there were now 247 active cases.

Cases overall have risen by eight, taking the total number of cases since last year to 7,586.

To date, 7,205 patients have recovered.

Thirty patients are hospitalised, one patient in a step-down facility waiting to be discharged, 208 in home self-isolation and 307 people in state quarantine.

A total of 85,910 samples have been submitted for testing.