Magram aims for Red Force four-day squad

TT leg spinner Kissoondath Magram - JONATHAN RAMNANANSINGH

LEG-SPINNER Kissoondath Magram is goal-bound on securing his second consecutive stint with the TT Red Force for this year’s Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional Four-Day tournament.

The 28-year old made his senior national debut against Leeward Islands, in 2020, and took one wicket for 36 runs (10.4 overs) in the squad’s innings and 168-run victory. He was, however, sidelined after suffering a back injury during the tournament.

Over the past month, the Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC) player participated in national training for possible selection to the CG Insurance Super50 Cup squad.

Magram did not secure a spot in the one-day team as TT Cricket Board (TTCB) selectors Rajendra Mangalie (chairman), Mahadeo Bodoe and Richard Kelly Jnr opted to utilise the leg-spin experience of Imran Khan.

For this year’s Regional-Four Day tourney, Magram intends on returning to the forefront of the Red Force’s bowling attack.

“I’m hoping to be selected this year for the longer version of the game. I’m looking ahead for selection because I want to be in the mix of elite players. I just have to keep training and keep fighting,” he said.

Owing to the pandemic, the former Alescon Comets and Preysal player, has not yet worn the QPCC blue since he being drafted.

Magram has been representing TT from the Under-13 level and played with every national youth team up to the Under-23s.

He also played alongside current WI ODI captain Jason Mohammed, former cricketer Adrian Barath, Justin Guillen, Evin Lewis, Steven Katwaroo, Rayad Emrit among a host of other locally grown talents.

Magram, however, is yet to secure a Super50 pick. He remains undeterred.

“I’m focusing on my goals. I’ve been doing a lot of spot bowling. Trying to get line and length consistency, most important. Being around the national setup, there is always room for improvement no matter what.

“I think I just have to keep working. My time will be there. Every time I come out here, I come for a reason and that’s to train hard with a real purpose.

“It’s just a matter of time to just give my best and keep learning. There are times where I might feel like it’s too much but keeping motivated is key for me.

“I’m always around the senior players so I must be ready to learn new techniques and skills from them. Being around them is a good opportunity,” he added.

In 2017, Magram received a special recommendation from compatriot Nicholas Pooran, to WI coach Phil Simmons, as one of the nation’s young bowlers to keep an eye on.

He was then selected to bowl against the regional team in a practice match, in Grenada, later that year where he took five wickets. Magram was allowed to train alongside the team and gain firsthand experience on what was required to secure a maroon cap.

He credited Pooran for providing him with this opportunity and believes he has what it takes to secure a place on the 2021 Red Force Regional Four-day team.

“It (Grenada) was a very good experience seeing the requirements you need to reach to that level of training and professionalism,” he said.

The TT four-day team began its official training regime at the National Cricket Centre (NCC) in Couva on Monday. They train daily, until Friday, under national coaches David and Kelvin Williams (not related).

Additionally, a three-day practice games among potential players, bowls off in the coming week.

This year’s Regional Four-day tournament bowls off on April 9 to May 16. The six teams will play two rounds in Barbados followed by a one week break.

The teams then travel to TT to complete the final three rounds at the NCC, Brian Lara Cricket Academy (Tarouba) and tentatively, the Queen’s Park Oval (Port-of-Spain).