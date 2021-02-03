Let's pray for Andrea, please

THE EDITOR: Our nation is pleading. Andrea Bharatt deserves to be reunited with her family. Such a fate is not deserving to her and our nation's women, elderly, children and families.

This is a call for interventions, prayers and support for all those affected. We grieve upon learning of such tragic situations.

As citizens of TT, we deserve the rights and protection the laws provide. We deserve the right to life. Andrea deserves the right to life.

Let us pray for grieving families. Let us pray Andrea returns safely. Let us stand in solidarity, keenly observe and play our part in circulating flyers and co-operating with law enforcement.

ANCILLA A KIRBY

Port of Spain