Laventille man gunned down, friend injured

A Laventille man was shot dead after an argument on Tuesday night.

Police said Shandelle Spence, 26, was talking with a friend at a track in McShine Lands, Laventille, at around 10.50 pm when they were approached by a man who began to argue with them.

The man pulled out a gun and shot at both of them before running away along a grassy track nearby.

Residents heard the gunshots and took Spence to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he died while being treated.

The other man was taken to the hospital by paramedics and was treated for gunshot wounds to the buttocks.

Officers from the Inter Agency Task Force Fort Chacon base went to the area, where they found and seized several spent shells and a live round of ammunition.

Homicide investigators are continuing enquiries.