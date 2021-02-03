La Romaine man gunned down

Minutes after gunmen shot a 39-year-old La Romaine man at his home on Tuesday night, he died at the San Fernando General Hospital.

Labourer Matthew Scipio lived at Pond Street.

Neighbours heard gunshots at around 8. 30 pm on Tuesday and called the police.

Southern Division police, including officers from the San Fernando CID and La Romaine post, together with Homicide Bureau Region III investigators, visited the scene, near a building called Nana’s Place.

A relative had already taken Scipio to the hospital.

Police said Scipio, who was originally from La Horquetta, was at the back of his house in an open area when gunmen shot him and ran off.

Police, among them PCs Lange, Williams, Ramcharan and Mohammed, searched for the killers.

Up to Wednesday, no one had been arrested. Police do not have a motive for the murder.

Investigations are ongoing.