Kaiso fraternity says goodbye to Singing Sandra

CATCHING UP: Veteran calypsonians Austin "Superblue" Lyons and Michael "Sugar Aloes" Osuna have a chat at the cultural tribute for the late Sandra "Singing Sandra" Des Vignes-Millington at Queen's Hall, St Ann's on Wednesday. - SUREASH CHOLAI

Many stories were told in song and word on Wednesday of the late Sandra “Singing Sandra” Des Vignes-Millington’s generosity of spirit to younger artistes, her love for her community and country and her willingness to use her voice to tell the stories of those often unheard.

In a cultural farewell at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s Road, Port of Spain, family, calypsonians, politicians, friends and well-wishers paid tribute and said goodbye to the two-time Calypso monarch. She died on January 28 at 64.

Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts Randall Mitchell, National Carnival Commission (NCC) chairman Winston “Gypsy” Peters, Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation (TUCO) president Lutalo “Brother Resistance” Masimba, Oilfield Workers' Trade Union (OWTU) president general Ancel Roget, Michael “Sugar Aloes” Osuna, former calypso monarch Karene Asche and songwriter Christophe Grant were among those paying tribute.

Minister of Social Development and Family Services Donna Cox and MP for Laventille East/Morvant Adrian Leonce also attended and Leonce also paid tribute to her. Rapso performer and actor Wendell Manwarren gave a eulogy.

The ceremony began at 10.20 am with a member of Witco Desperadoes playing the national anthem.

Nydia Byron and Christopher Sheppard did a dance in her honour.

Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts Randall Mitchell said while her passing was a great loss to TT, the artform and culture were the beneficiaries of Singing Sandra's lifelong contributions.

He said the Government was implementing a national cultural policy to ensure that artistes are appreciated for their work. Mitchell said the policy had been laid in Parliament and “seeks to facilitate a thriving, inclusive and dynamic cultural environment.”

He added that it will be pursued through institutional arrangements designed “to engage in a genuine partnership” between the Government and cultural community.

“Ultimately, we would like to identify cultural awards, ambassadors and legends. It is my hope that together we continue to provide a nurturing environment which demonstrates to our artistes that we really, really do care about them,” Mitchell said.

The verbal tributes were interspersed with those in song. Asche sang Singing Sandra’s Voices From the Ghetto, Sugar Aloes did a special version of the Mighty Sparrow’s Memories, and reigning National Calypso Queen Makeda Darius sang Singing Sandra’s 2003 winning hit Ancient Rhythm. Stephen Marcelle also sang her song Nobody Wins a War.

Brother Resistance, in ripping poetic form, said he wanted to bring a joyful note, and it was important to do so because those gathered came to celebrate the power of a woman who walked in the spirit of the oral tradition.

“Calypso raised she up, lift she up and showed her the world,” he said, ringing his bell.

Resistance said Sandra was majestic and still humble.

“Sometimes in TT, we can’t deal with that. All now she saying, 'Who is all these people gather here to celebrate me and when I was around some of them didn’t even care for me?' She saying that, that is the message I getting,” he said, drawing applause from the audience.

He said the foundation of the Kaiso House calypso tent was laid by Singing Sandra and the rest of the United Sisters, and there would be a void in Kaiso House with her departure.

Calypsonian and former United Sisters member Marvah “Marvellous Marva” Joseph called for a monument to be put up by the Government to honour Des Vignes Millington. She sang Singing Sandra’s 1987 Sexy Employers (Die With my Dignity) and the United Sisters' Ambataila Woman.

Joseph said she met Singing Sandra in 1984 at the Mighty Sparrow’s Young Brigade tent, as well as the other United Sisters members Tigress (Joanne Rowley) and the late Beulah “Lady B” Bobb.

“We travelled all over the world on a donkey," she said, in reference to their hit soca song. "We lived in suitcases. A lot of people say they know Sandra. They know Sandra.

"You know who know Sandra? God know Sandra. Lady B know Sandra. Beulah Bobb deceased, Tigress – Joanne Rowley, Marvellous Marvah..we know Sandra because we been there.

“We live together, we sleep together, we eat together for years...

“Mr minister, I am asking you one favour: we have to have a monument for Sandra. Build a monument for Sandra,” she said, as the crowd vigorously applauded.

The farewell ended at 12.30 pm. Des Vignes Millington's funeral takes place on Thursday at Hirondelle Basketball Court, Morvant.