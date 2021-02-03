Gary Aboud offers $25K for info to help find Bharatt

Gary Aboud FILE PHOTO

CEO of the home store Mode Alive Gary Aboud has offered a cash reward of $25,000 for any information which may lead to kidnap victim Andrea Bharatt being found.

Aboud, who is also secretary of the NGO Fishermen and Friends of the Sea, is one of several influential people who have offered to help the family inthe effort to have Bharatt safely released. Crime Stoppers has also offered a $50,000 reward for information that will help in finding Bharatt.

"We don't know them (the family). But she is one of ours," Aboud said in a WhatsApp video, which he asked the country to share.

"If you're listening and you have knowledge, please report it. Anything remotely suspicious you see, please report it. If it leads to her recovery, we will pay you $25,000.

"Please share this video. Please get back Andrea Bharatt."

Bharatt, a 22-year-old clerk, went missing after getting into a car she thought was a taxi on Friday at King Street, Arima. She has not been seen or heard from since. Both police and army have been searching forested areas in Sangre Grande and elsewhere for her since then.