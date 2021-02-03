Fast ferry to a new THA

WITH EACH passing day, the situation in Tobago grows more dangerous.

Amid a public health emergency – which has severely damaged the island’s already fragile economy – the lines of accountability are now unclear, the extent to which the Executive Council should govern uncertain and the chain of command as it relates to the implementation of national-level policy in disarray.

This is a situation wrought not by the people of Tobago, who exercised their right to vote, but by the politicians who have failed to act with appropriate urgency and transparency with a view to filling gaps in the law and engaging in good faith with one another in order to reach a deal on governance.

The same urgency that justified this country holding a general election in August applied to the holding of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election last month. It also now applies to the resolution of the ongoing impasse.

Instead, we have nothing but confusion, obfuscation, legal sophistry and delay. The voice of the people is the voice of God, but not, it seems, with regard to Tobago.

Confusion reigns. Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis says the popular vote is not a useful measure of how the impasse should be resolved, but his political leader, PNM Tobago Council head Tracy Davidson-Celestine, says it is. The Prime Minister has called on Tobago to resolve the issue on its own, but Mr Dennis has called on the PM to intervene.

Tobago needs to get on with the task of rebuilding its economy and fighting covid19; but all it has in place at the moment is a caretaker administration whose legal powers are poorly defined and less understood.

Mr Dennis called for, and received, the resignation of council members who did not seek re-election. In spirit, such a gesture acknowledges the importance of the will of the people, even if it raises a hornet’s nest of issues.

Power is now concentrated in a smaller group of people. Portfolios are now so blurred as to frustrate accountability. Though there is a legal foundation, on what moral basis does the caretaker government reshuffle itself?

More meaningful would be the negotiation of a path forward acknowledging that roughly half of the voters placed power in the hands of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP), who received only 500 fewer votes than the PNM.

The PDP has resorted to threats of court action and symbolic protest. None of it can change the price of salt or force the other side to swallow their pride and compromise.

If Tobago falters, Trinidad falters. The time for reading tea leaves and waiting to see which way the wind blows is over. Parliament must act.