Could have been more than seven

THE EDITOR: It was lucky seven for the US in the international football friendly played in that country on Sunday. There was nothing friendly about that game. All dogs are bad in their own yard.

Let us look at the positives. The temperature might have affected TT. It could have been more than seven goals TT conceded.

The US is one of the better teams in the region. We need to be playing the stronger teams even though the results might not be in our favour. Beating the blind school makes no sense. Losing is a learning experience.

The TT team’s uniform looked fantastic. I want a replica ASAP. It resembles a rugby uniform. Maybe that is why the score was so high.

Let us not look back. What is done is done. Rome, or in our case TT, was not built in a day. Covid19 will take some of the blame.

Keep up the hard work, Terry Fenwick. Stick with a young team. We cannot be choosers at this time with the present oil price.

Warner is not part of the qualifying equation this time around.

Fenwick, just a little something I picked up at Naparima College. Winning is not everything. It is the only thing.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town