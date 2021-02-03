CoP: Stop posting that Andrea Bharatt is dead

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith - Jeff Mayers

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith is asking the public to stop posting and circulating information on social media that kidnap victim Andrea Bharatt has been found dead.

In a statement from the police on Wednesday, he said it was irresponsible for people to share such information, as it would further traumatise the family of the missing woman.

The statement said Griffith was bombarded with calls and messages from the media and members of the public asking if the social media posts that the 23-year-old had been found were true.

It said Griffith also noticed people on social media offering condolences to the family, believing the posts were accurate.

Bharatt was last seen getting into a taxi in Arima last Friday. When her father later tried to call her, a man answered her phone and demanded money.