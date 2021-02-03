Boy,14, electrocuted at refinery

A 14-year-old boy who police said tried to steal copper from the Guaracara refinery has been electrocuted.

Police identified him as Michael Sooknanan of Cotton Hill Road in Mayo. Police said he had dropped out of school.

Security officers found his body at about 9 am on the top of an electricity pole at Roble Avenue.

His left hand was severed, and the guards later saw it in bushes nearby.

Police believe the boy and other unknown people illegally entered the compound. The rest may have fled on seeing him electrocuted.

Marabella police are investigating.