Beaten suspect in Bharatt kidnapping dies

STILL MISSING: Andrea Bharatt. -

THE suspect in the Andrea Bharatt abduction who was allegedly beaten by police on Tuesday has died.

Police said Andrew Morris, who was held at his Arima home, died between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. He was the father of one.

Police sources say Morris, who was arrested by officers of the Special Operation Response Team (SORT), was beaten in front of his family when he was held around 3 am, and again while in police custody.

Police sources said part of the beating allegedly took place at the Malabar Police Station.

Another man, police said, gave them information about Bharatt's bank card, which Morris is said to have used to withdraw cash.

Bharatt, 22, a clerk at the Arima Magistres' Court, went missing after getting into a car she believed to be a taxi last Friday afternoon at King Street, Arima. A co-worker who travelled with her was dropped off safely, but Bharatt never arrived home.

Police and members of the Defence Force have been searching the forested area in Sangre Grande, joined by hunters and hikers.

A total of $75,000 in rewards has been offered for information that will help find Bharatt.