Bangladesh hold advantage over WI in first Test

West Indies' players celebrate after the dismissal of Bangladesh's captain Mominul Haque (L) during the first day of the first Test match against Bangladesh at the Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Wednesday. (AFP PHOTO -

A FIGHTBACK in the second half of the day by Bangladesh gave the home team the edge against West Indies at the close on day one of the first Test match in Chattogram, on Wednesday.

Left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican put West Indies in a strong position grabbing two of the first four wickets to leave Bangladesh on 134/4. However, two partnerships placed Bangladesh in front at stumps.

Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan put on 59 runs for the fifth-wicket, before Warrican snatched his third-wicket of the day when Rahim was dismissed for 38 off 69 deliveries. Al Hasan was joined by Liton Das and the pair avoided any further loss as Bangladesh closed on 242/5. Al Hasan ended on 39 not out off 92 balls and Das was unbeaten on 34. Earlier, opener Shadman Islam cracked 59 off 154 deliveries which included six fours.

Warrican was the chief destroyer with 3/58 in 24 overs and fast bowler Kemar Roach ended with 1/44 in 16 overs. The other wicket West Indies achieved was via the run out route.

The second day's play bowls off on Wednesday from 11.30 pm, TT time.

SUMMARISED SCORES

Bangladesh 242/5 (Shadman Islam 59, Mushfiqur Rahim 38, Shakib Al Hasan 39 not out, Liton Das 34 not out; Jomel Warrican 3/58, Kemar Roach 1/44) vs West Indies