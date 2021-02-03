Appeal Court blanks CoP in FOIA ruling against journalist

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith.

COMMISSIONER of Police Gary Griffith’s appeal against a decision that he should give Express journalist Denyse Renne certain information she asked for under the Freedom of Information Act has no good prospects of success.

In a decision on Wednesday, Justice of Appeal Alice Yorke-Soo Hon dismissed an application for a stay of Justice Ronnie Boodoosingh’s ruling on September 2.

Griffith had appealed Boodoosingh’s decision but sought a stay of the judge’s order for him to provide the information. Yorke-Soo Hon ruled on the stay application.

In her decision, Yorke-Soo Hon held that since the appeal had no good prospects of success, and since the journalist was entitled to the information, the balance lay in favour of not granting the stay.

“If a stay is refused the appeal would be rendered nugatory since the requested information would be released into the public domain,” the judge said. She also noted that if one was granted, “I am mindful that the respondent is entitled to the fruits of her success, and to her right to access information in a timely manner which allows her to fulfil her responsibility as an investigative journalist to keep the public informed about matters of public interest in a timely fashion.”

She also dismissed complaints that the commissioner would be forced to redeploy scarce police resources to collate some of the information ordered.

“It is the duty of the TTPS to collate, compile and deliver requested information under the FOIA. It is, therefore, no excuse nor is it of any concern to the court that its resources would be strained in fulfilling its statutory obligations,” Yorke-Soo Hon said.

She also noted that the FOIA has been in force since 2000, “over 20 years now and it is expected that all arrangements would be in place for the TTPS as a public authority to meet its statutory obligations.

“Therefore, the records ought to be regularly updated and readily available,” she said, adding that information can now be provided electronically.

Renne sought answers on which firearm users' licence applicants got guns, which retired police were rehired, which soldiers were brought into the Police Service, who got contracts, how much in salaries was paid to these retired police and to provide details on the fees paid to attorneys.

Griffith is seeking an order to reverse the judge’s directive that he give Renne the information she asked for by September 11.

Griffith was represented by Senior Counsel Reginald Armour, Vanessa Gopaul and Chinara Harewood. Attorney Rumeal Peters represented Renne.

The commissioner was also ordered to pay Renne’s costs of defending the appeal.