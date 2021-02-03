A voice from the ghetto

THE EDITOR: When I awoke to the news of Singing Sandra’s passing on January 28, my response was like that of a true addict. First denial – this cannot be real; then acceptance – sadly it is; followed by sadness – she will no longer be around to bless us with her gift. And what a gift it was.

I did not know Singing Sandra personally, but like many coming out of Morvant, Laventille and Beetham I felt a special affinity towards her and her music. As a child, I recall watching Dimanche Gras on TTT and cheering for Singing Sandra as a football fan would root for their home team. She spoke for us. She was our voice from the ghetto.

She told our stories – that many are crying in the ghetto. They were in 1999 and, sadly, over two decades later they still are. She also reminded us that we need to escape the Ghetto of the Mind (2009) and to keep a Clean Heart and a clear conscience (2005). And the women all know that, regardless of the situation, Dignity (1987) should not be compromised.

Singing Sandra understood and tried to teach us that poverty is systematic, but as individuals we need to be dignified and do our best to rise above it. Just like she did.

As an adult, I continue to listen and relisten to Singing Sandra. This time with a new sense of consciousness, understanding and appreciation. She has thought me to appreciate our history, culture and Ancient Rhythms (2003), that we are a multicultural mixing pot but still need a Song for Healing (1999). And if we do not reflect on the direction we are going as a nation, our beautiful red, white, and black will have a different meaning in True Colours (2008). The War Goes On (1992) globally, but let us learn from history to chart a better future, because nobody wins a war.

Sadly, Singing Sandra is no longer with us in body, but her music and her message will live on. Let us honour her legacy with praise. Let us celebrate her. Let us bestow on her all the accolades she rightly deserves. Let us listen to her message and take guidance from her words. She dedicated her career to highlighting some of the most complex social ills in TT. Our job now is to tackle them. She has given much to her community and country. This is the least we can do.

Rest well, Singing Sandra. Rest well, mother.

JAMELIA HARRIS

Morvant