11 Soca Monarch Finalists named

ELEVEN finalists for the The Monarch have been named and will be competing for $300,000 in cash and prizes on February 12.

The 11 rose to the top out of some 60 entrants in the renamed International Soca Monarch. The winner will not be recorded as part of the country's soca monarch winners but will have the perk of automatically qualifying for 2022 Soca Monarch finals. Initially there were supposed to be 10 finalists, however, there was a tie and the organisers extended the number of finalists to include the additional winner. Newsday was not told who tied.

The competition will be broadcast on February 12 (Carnival Friday) on TV6 from 8 pm. It will be a two-hour show that will be a mixture live and pre-recorded aspects.

The Monarch took a break from tradition in that last year’s winners for power and groovy soca did not automatically advance to the finals this year. Those winners Iwer George and Jesse “College Boy Jesse” Stewart, respectively, were supposed to have registered like all the others but opted out if the competition.

The finalists are: Aaron Duncan, Dexter "Blaxx" Stewart, Darryl "Farmer Nappy" Henry, Olatunji "Ola" Yearwood, Melissa "Melly Rose" St Rose, Akeem "Preedy" Chance, Jerome "Rome" Precilla, Akel "Trinidad Ghost" Mc Lean, Kern "Trinidad Killa" Joseph, Trevon "Turner" Turner, Mical "Mical Teja" Williams and Andre "Viking Ding Dong" Houlder.