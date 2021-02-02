Woman raped by taxi driver 9 years ago: Why can't men leave us alone?

NINE years ago, a then 25-year-old Morvant woman was raped after she got into a private-hire (PH) taxi to go home from work one night.

Last week, she had an encounter with a driver from the same taxi stand which resurrected all of the hurt and trauma inflicted almost a decade ago, and which reinforced her "deep distrust" of all men.

On January 17, 2012, the woman, wearing black work trousers, shirt and a cardigan, got into a Nissan Wingroad and asked the driver to drop her off at her home. Instead, the driver, who was of African descent, and a front-seat passenger of East Indian descent, took her to a lonely road in Chaguanas, where they took turns raping her. She was then kicked out of the car in St Augustine.

Luckily, she took a photo of the car's registration number and forwarded it to a friend before getting in. It was this piece of evidence that led to the immediate arrest of two men.

But nine years later, the case is still pending before the courts.

Since then, she told Newsday during an interview over the weekend, she has become hypervigilant.

“I generally don’t feel safe around men. I don’t understand the contempt they have against women.

"Because that is what rape is, it's utter contempt for a woman. And it is not just the young men, it is the old ones too. This predatory behaviour seems embedded in men and women are wary about what to wear and where to go.

"I love men but at the same time I hate them.”

The woman, who asked not to be identified by name, said that last week Tuesday she decided to go to her mother’s home in Morvant instead of her home in East Trinidad. Again, she got into a PH taxi. There were two other passengers.

After they were dropped off, the driver, who appeared to be in his 60s, began harassing her.

“He said he never saw me in this area before and asked if I am originally from here. I had to lie and tell him I usually get a drop from my boyfriend, so that is probably why he don’t see me. But he didn't take the boyfriend hint."

She said when he made inappropriate verbal advances, she pretended to be on her phone to give the impression she was busy. He still persisted, and after three attempts, she gave him the number to her cellphone, but with a wrong name.

“He called the number in front of me to ensure it was not a wrong number, and I was going to block it anyway, and with the wrong name, even if he asked for that person, he will not get me.

"So when he rang my phone, I saved his number under the 'do not answer' feature. It is these small but important things we women now have to do,” she said.

The woman said after she got put of the taxi, she went into a neighbour's yard to further throw off the unwanted attention, as the driver slowed down to see where she was going.

The following day at 1.55 am, she received a call from him on WhatsApp, then another at 8.44 am.

She then blocked his number on WhatsApp as well.

At 9.36 am that same day, he texted her to remind her that he was the man who had dropped her off.

She then blocked him from being able to contact her at all.

“Honestly, travelling for me is a sore point. My anxiety is heightened whenever I have to take a taxi, it doesn’t matter if it is PH or registered. In a maxi, because it is a group scenario, I feel safer.”

The woman, refused to be described as a rape victim or a rape survivor, saying she believes such a tag belittles a person's life over one horrible incident.

She asked why is it not possible to feel safe around men.

“Why can’t I feel safe and comfortable and safe with men, who are supposed to protect us? Why can't men stop harassing and abusing women?”

Her account highlighted the kidnapping of 22-year-old Andrea Bharatt, who got into what was apparently a taxi on Friday and has not been seen since. The H licence plate on that car was false, police said.

Bharatt's kidnapping also recalled the abduction and murder of 18-year-old Ashanti Riley last year. She was picked up by a PH taxi near her home on November 29, and her body was found on December 4. A 32-year-old PH driver, Luciano Quash, has been charged with her murder.