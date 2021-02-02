What are de Nobriga’sfunctions?

THE EDITOR: What exactly are the functions of the Minister in the Ministry of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Communications?

Since Symon de Nobriga’s appointment there has been little or no communications from him. Yes, we have seen him on one or two occasions visiting a few state enterprises, and we saw him install two members to the TTT board and a short interview he did with Hollis Liverpool on the book Chalkdust has written on Uriah “Buzz” Butler. But other than that there seems little this minister has to do.

Recently when the Prime Minister had a medical issue, it was Stuart Young, the Minister of National Security, who took the lead role in informing citizens of the PM’s health. At press conferences at which the Prime Minister is present, the PM seems to be quite capable of handling himself as de Nobriga can be seen sitting among the press core.

One would have thought that at a press conference, de Nobriga would welcome the press, introduce the Prime Minister and those at the head table and at the end field questions from the media for officials in attendance.

Well if de Nobriga has nothing much to do in the communications field, his spare time can be better spent in his constituency of Diego Martin Central, which is crying out for representation on bad roads, water leaks, clogged drains, broken pavements – and the list goes on and on.

C PETERS

via e-mail