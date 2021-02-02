WASA worker held with gun, ammo in Arima
One man was arrested and a gun and ammunition seized in Arima on Monday morning.
Police said members of the Northern Division Task Force Central and the Intelligence Team went to a house on Longden Street, Arima, where they had information a gun was being hidden.
Police found a Taurus pistol with 12 rounds of ammunition and a magazine.
A 24-year-old employee of the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) Mayaro office was arrested.
Arima police are continuing enquiries.
The exercise was co-ordinated by ASP Coggins and Insp Pitt with supervision from Sgt Pamphille and Cpl Bedase.
Comments
"WASA worker held with gun, ammo in Arima"