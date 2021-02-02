Trinidad and Tobago boxer responsive after days in ICU

Trinidad and Tobago boxer Michael Alexander - Sureash Cholai

NATIONAL boxer Michael Alexander has been responding to some commands by his team of doctors.

This was the latest update shared with family members by medical staff of the Port-of-Spain General Hospital Intensive Care Unit, on Tuesday, where he is still warded.

Alexander remains in critical condition after being involved in an accident while riding his motorbike in Diego martin, on Wednesday.

A close relative said, “There has been no further deterioration. One of the positives to take from it is he has been responsive to some commands.”

Family members remain appreciative of the public and the national sporting organisation’s prayers and concerns for his recovery. They have also asked the public to continue in that train of thought towards the boxer.