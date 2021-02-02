Tribute to Trotman

STUDIO 66 Art Support Community, in collaboration with ThinkArtWorkTT Studio, will present The Spirit Of Love, a Tribute and Art Exhibition by Bill Trotman.

The exhibition will feature selected recent paintings, together with black and white drawings. It opens on February 6 at 4 pm and continues to February 13 at ThinkArtWorkTT Studio, 11 Cipriani Boulevard, Port of Spain.

A media release said, "The exhibition is an opportunity to celebrate Trotman, dancer, comedian, master of ceremonies, panman, calypsonian, traditional mas designer and player, poet and storyteller, for his contribution, to national development, and to our ongoing adventure in pursuit of authenticity and purpose."

Explaining his theme in the release, Trotman says: “I have a never-ending love for the work that I try to unfold to make life a loving thing. With the help of the Most High God, I hope my message is clear in this exhibition.”

Viewing hours are from 12.30pm-6 pm. For appointments: thinkartworktt@gmail.com; studio66art.tt@gmail