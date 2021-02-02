Tableland man held for chopping bar worker

Tableland police arrested a 52-year-old man on Sunday for chopping another man during a brawl at a bar.

The incident happened at about 8 pm on Sunday when a 61-year-old man, who lives at Naparima Mayaro Road, was working at a bar, cleaning the premises.

A police release said the suspect, who lives near the bar, approached the victim. The men knew each other.

There was an argument, and the suspect chopped the other man twice on his left hand and the left side of his face.

The bar owner called the Tableland police, who interviewed the victim and several other people.

PC Figaro arrested the suspect, with the assistance of officers from the Emergency Response Patrol–South.

Investigations are ongoing.