Suspect in Bharatt kidnap beaten by police

STILL MISSING: Andrea Bharatt. -

ONE of the four men in police custody in relation to the abduction of 22-year-old Andrea Bharatt is now in hospital.

Police sources say the man who was held by the Special Operation Response Team (SORT) at his Arima home around 3 am on Sunday, was beaten then, in front of his family, and again while in police custody.

The father of three is in serious condition, his attorney told Newsday.

The lawyer is yet to visit his client to get a full statement, as he remains under heavy police guard.

Police sources said part of the beating allegedly took place at the Malabar Police Station.

Another man, police said, gave them information about Bharatt's bank card, which the suspect reportedly used to withdraw cash.

The suspect denied being involved in physically assaulting the young woman, telling officers that he "don't be on them things. "

Bharatt, a clerk, went missing after getting into a car she believed to be a taxi last Friday afternoon at King Street, Arima. A co-worker who travelled with her was dropped off safely, but Bharatt has not been seen or heard from since.

Police and members of the Defence Force have been searching a forested area in Sangre Grande in hopes of finding Bharatt. They were joined by hunters and hikers on Tuesday.

Crime Stoppers has offered a $50,000 reward for information that will help in finding Bharatt.