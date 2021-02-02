State to compensate Rio Claro couple for land

A couple from Rio Claro who were unable to use 36 acres of their 46-acre property because it was earmarked for a proposed highway from Princes Town to Mayaro in 2013 will receive compensation from the State.

On Tuesday, Justice Frank Seepersad ordered the State to pay Andrew and Gabriella Rodriguez $175,000 in compensation as he declared that their rights to enjoyment of their property were infringed.

“The State effectively paused the claimants’ rights and barred them from the full enjoyment of their property for over three years although there was no compliance with the statutory provisions in relation to land acquisition.”

The couple’s property is at Teemul Trace, Naparima-Mayaro Road, Rio Claro. They were told in 2013 that a portion of it potentially formed part of lands targeted for highway development.

For two years, they wrote to the ministry to find out exactly what part of their land would be acquired for the highway, and expressed willingness to sell whatever land would be taken.

During that time they were only allowed to develop some ten acres of their land. Though retired, they had plans to develop the land into residential and agricultural plots, but said they were unable to do so because they were told it would be acquired for the proposed highway. They also never received notices of acquisition.

In 2017, they were told the entirety of their land was outside the proposed highway’s limits and there were no plans to build a highway along a route that would affect their property.

In his ruling, Seepersad said the State’s actions from 2013-2017 were “seemingly premised” on a speculative assessment that a portion of their land might have been affected by a proposed highway.

“It is always within the remit of the State to review policy decisions but when these changes are made, such altered positions are often are characterised by collateral damage.

“The constitutional rights of citizens cannot be compromised while the State fashions its policy positions or alters previous policy plans,” he said.

He also proposed the establishment of national infrastructural development plans which “may insulate against arbitrary policy changes especially when there is a change of administration and such a course may well serve to protect the public purse and lead to improved governance.”

The couple was represented by attorneys Raisa Caesar and Zelica Haynes-Soo Hon. No one appeared from the Office of the Attorney General to defend the claim.