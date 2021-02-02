Secretaries heed Chief Sec's call to resign

Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis -

Three THA secretaries who did not seek re-election and were replaced in the Assembly have resigned.

On Sunday during a pre-recorded address, THA Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis appealed to the secretaries to do "the right and proper thing."

He said, “Notwithstanding what the law says, I am prepared to request the resignation of those secretaries who did not seek re-election and were therefore replaced as assemblymen. I believe that this is the right and proper thing to do in the unique circumstances which we now find ourselves.”

He said “some of the remaining secretaries in the Executive Council will be assigned additional portfolios to facilitate this change.”

On Monday, Newsday learnt that Secretary for Youth Affairs and Sports Jomo Pitt, Secretary for Food Production, Forestry, and Fisheries Hayden Spencer and Secretary of Education, Innovation, and Energy Kelvin Charles resigned on Monday with immediate effect. The three had served as area representatives of Lambeau/ Signal Hill, Goodwood/ Belle Garden West and Black Rock/ Whim/ Spring Garden, respectively.

In a press release on Monday evening, Dennis said all Assistant Secretaries by virtue of no longer being members of the Tobago House of Assembly, have since demitted office.

EXECUTIVE COUNCIL

Marslyn Melville-Jack - Secretary of Education, Innovation and Energy/Community Development, Enterprise and Labour

Tracy Davidson-Celestine - Secretary of Sport and Youth Affairs/ Health, Wellness and Family Development

Ancil Dennis - Secretary of Food Production, Forestry and Fisheries/Tourism, Culture and Transportation.

Joel Jack - Secretary of Finance and Economy

Clarence Jacob - Secretary of Settlements, Urban Renewal and Utilities

Kwesi Des Vignes - Secretary of Infrastructure, Quarries and Environment