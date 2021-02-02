Rowley fined for wasting police time

File photo

JUNIOR Rowley, 61, was arrested and charged by Tunapuna CID officers on Monday for wasteful employment of the police's time.

A police release said Rowley reported to the Tunapuna police that he met a Renaldo John at Republic Bank in Tunapuna and handed over $158,000 to John, who promised to exchange the money for US currency.

Rowley further claimed that John entered the bank to conduct the transaction, but Rowley never saw the man or the money again.

PC Williams was detailed to investigate, and reviewed statements, CCTV footage and interviewed Rowley.

He subsequently charged Rowley for wasteful employment of the police's time and later on Monday, Rowley pleaded guilty during a virtual hearing at the Tunapuna Magistrates Court, where he was fined $1,000.