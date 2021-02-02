Prison officer held, released for assault in Arouca

File photo

Arouca police are continuing enquiries into a confrontation between a prison officer and a 72-year-old man on Monday afternoon.

Police said the man went to a house in Tacarigua at around 6.25 pm and took some pictures of a property which was part of an ongoing land dispute.

The man drove away along Huggins Street but a silver Mitsubishi Lancer pulled in front of him

The 48-year-old prison officer got out of the car and pointed a gun at him, threatening to shoot him if he moved.

The man drove past the car and the prison officer chased him.

The chase ended on the Priority Bus Route near the Eddie Hart Grounds, when the prison officer again blocked the man's path.

He dragged the man out of the car and pointed the gun at him again.

Members of the Northern Division Emergency Response Patrol were passing, saw the confrontation and took both men to the Arouca Police Station, where they were interviewed.

They seized the prison officer's gun and firearms user's licence (FUL) pending further enquiries.

Both men were released.

Investigators said the officer was last assigned to the Santa Rosa Eastern Correctional Rehabilitation Centre.