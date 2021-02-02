One year of ugly

ONE YEAR ago, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a public health emergency of international concern, its highest level of alarm. Around the same time, the US imposed a travel ban from China.

For the first time, the phrase entered our vocabulary: “novel coronavirus,” later covid19. TT’s “patient zero” was confirmed on March 12.

The WHO eventually declared a pandemic; the crisis lingers to this day.

Looking back, it is clear this country has fared relatively well. Each death has been tragic, but fewer than 150 confirmed deaths and 7,600 cases place us in a far better position than similar countries and some of our neighbours.

The authorities implemented bold measures, in sharp contrast with countries like Canada, which up to last Friday was still tinkering with its controls.

Much attention has been paid to border policy, legal regulation, public education and a coming vaccination drive over which questions remain.

However, there has not been enough emphasis locally on fact-finding.

Last week, WHO officials visited a hospital in Wuhan, China, where some of the first cases were reportedly treated as part of a fact-finding mission on the origins of the virus. Such inquiries need to occur here.

If the origins of the disease remain a mystery, so too does our understanding of the timeline of events on these shores. Without careful study of the facts, rumours about covid19 being here long before officials took action will remain – which undermine trust in local health officials, notwithstanding their confident declarations to the contrary.

In addition, the major political parties seem allergic to practising what they preach on this disease. Last month, entities involved in the Tobago House of Assembly polls and local government by-elections flouted the rules. They did so openly and with impunity, despite the damaging effect such double standards have on the State’s moral authority to instruct citizens.

It is therefore unsurprising there is little evidence of a more profound shift in mindset among the population. Many comply with the sanitisation measures now in place. But an alarming complacency seems to have set in, as evidenced by the regular “zesser” or “wesser” parties, lapses in office environments and the continued outbreaks of clusters that have led to renewed warnings from health officials.

On the plus side, we have been pulled kicking and screaming into the 21st century in terms of how we work and learn.

But this has been little consolation for the economic fallout and the social disruption. An entire generation of students is being left behind by disparities in access; others must sit exams and swallow suspect results; some are left unattended for too long and may suffer the trauma of neglect or may go astray without adult supervision.

The vaccines and possible cures for covid19 cannot come soon enough.