Minister on Tarodale man locked out of HDC house: 'Go through the process'

Saying the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) is trying to fulfil an ever-increasing demand for public housing, Minister of Housing and Urban Development Pennelope Beckles warned that people need to go through the proper procedures to become legitimate tenants/homeowners.

“If something is not yours, it is not yours. We do have a procedure. We know people have to wait for a long time, and that is a matter we are trying to address,” Beckles said.

She was responding to questions about a single father of two who illegally moved into an abandoned HDC house at Spring Hill Avenue, Tarodale, San Fernando, a year ago.

On January 15, HDC officials, accompanied by police, changed the locks so that Chris Perryman could not get into the dilapidated two-bedroom house.

Since being locked out, Perryman has been pleading for a house for himself and his children, a 15-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl.

“I cannot say, as the minister, to anyone that it is ok to enter and remain in a house that is definitely not his/hers and belongs to someone else,” Beckles said.

She made the comments on Monday after the HDC’s key distribution ceremony at Lexus Villas, Lexus Boulevard, Marabella.

She also reiterated that the Prime Minister has spoken about affordable housing.

She added: “We recognise that approximately 83 per cent of applicants on the housing database earn $9,000 per month or less, and despite the desire to acquire their own home, are unable to meet the costs associated with this acquisition.”

Earlier in the ceremony, Beckles said in 2020, the HDC built “an unprecedented” 22 playparks, including two with the support of corporate partners First Citizens Bank.

Despite the pandemic, the HDC continued with its distribution drive. Beckles said quietly and without fanfare, it distributed over 1,700 homes to qualifying applicants in 2020.

Since the inception of the small and medium contractors housing initiative in mid-2020, 80 units have been constructed as of January 2021. She said another 91 units are being built, spanning 18 project sites and engaging the services of 67 contractors.

The units being built are "basic two and three-bedroom units, costing no more than $500,000, to cater to the needs of low-income earners,” Beckles said. “Similarly, several of the housing units constructed utilising funds from the Infrastructure Development Fund, are at varied costs and cater to the diverse needs of applicants on the database and their families. These cost between $346,000 and $650,000.”

On Monday, the Tarodale single father again called for a house.

“Right now, my daughter is staying by someone. My son is by my mother’s house, and that house is cramped.

"I am willing to pay. I cut grass and trees, paint, buy and sell scrap iron,” Perryman told Newsday.

“For years, that house was abandoned. I am looking for comfort for my children.”

He is expected to revisit the HDC’s head office at month-end to see if the corporation will assign him a reference number.