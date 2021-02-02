Manning still backing Young against Carli Bay fishermen

Minister in the Ministry of Finance Brian Manning. -

Brian Manning, minister in the Ministry of Finance, has said although he is not spoiling for a fight with the Carli Bay Fishing Association (CBFA), he is still defending his colleague National Security Minister Stuart Young.

Last week the association accused Manning of misleading Parliament when he alluded to Young's meeting with them after seven of their members were kidnapped and murdered at sea in 2019.

Association president Imtiaz Khan denied Young ever met with them or made recommendations for Global Positioning System (GPS) trackers for their vessels and engines in the aftermath of this tragedy as Manning had said.

The angry association members called on Manning to apologise for statements they said were incorrect and misleading, which he made during parliamentary debate on a motion of no confidence in Young, Brought by the Opposition United National Congress (UNC), the motion was defeated.

Manning took issue with what he called the CBFA’s “misleading and fabrication” of comments attributed to him.

A statement on a letterhead from Manning’s San Fernando East constituency office said while Manning "...has the greatest respect and empathy for the fishermen of this great nation and their plight, he maintains his defence of Minister Young,

“Minister Manning was well aware of Minister Young’s efforts towards GPS technology and subsequently clarified that statement on his social media account.”

The statement quoted Manning’s online post which read,” Minister Young has publicly recommended GPS devices to protect local fishermen. This is a matter of public record. He also met with the TT Coast Guard and police service to discuss the various safety issues involving local fishermen before those authorities in turn met with the fishermen.”

Manning said all of the State’s resources were employed in search of the missing fishermen.

The statement concluded, “Minister Manning wishes to assure the entire fishing community that the Minister of National Security is working not just at ensuring their safety on the seas, but also towards protecting the nation against the unscrupulous human and drug traffickers who are also traversing the seas.”