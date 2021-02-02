Lutchmedial: Give women fighting chance with pepper spray

Jayanti Lutchmedial. Photo courtesy Office of the Parliament.

THE abduction of Andrea Bharrat has provoked Opposition Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial to call on government to speed up the legislation to make pepper spray available as a defence and safety mechanism.

The call has the support of Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith, who is on record as asking for women to be allowed to carry pepper spray for their protection.

Lutchmedial said a holistic approach to tackling the underlying causes of violence is needed, but in the interim this will give women a fighting chance.

“The importation and sale of pepper spray requires minor legislative actions which should be taken without delay,” Lutchmedial told the Newsday on Tuesday.

Bharrat, 22, a clerk, went missing after getting into an Arima taxi last Friday. Five people have been detained in connection with her abduction. Information led police and members of the Defence Force to search deep into the Sangre Grande forest on Monday. Hunters have joined the search, which resumed on Tuesday morning.

Lutchmedial said this incident and the case of Ashanti Riley, who was abducted and murdered, have many young women againt contemplating how to travel safely.

“We have seen that the police have been able to successfully subdue people with the use of Tasers and pepper spray. This is particularly useful to minimise fatal injuries,” Lutchmedial said. “Similarly, the sale of these devices can be regulated and (they can be) made available to persons who are deemed fit.

“There is no reason why a responsible female who utilises public transport, may work shifts and so on should not be permitted to arm herself with such a device which she can use if she finds herself in a situation where her safety is compromised.”