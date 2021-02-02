Local players should feel hard done

TT defender Leland Archer (L) and goalkeeper Adrian Foncette (R) block a shot by the United States during the first half of an international friendly, on Sunday, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo) -

FORMER TT midfielder Angus Eve and former Strike Squad defender Brian Williams said the foreign-based TT footballers were not given a fair opportunity to showcase their potential as they came together just days before their international friendly against the US. Eve added that the local-based players may feel hard done by the decision to play the foreign-based players after training alongside coach Terry Fenwick for months.

TT fell to a 7-0 defeat at the Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday. TT used the match as preparation for the Concacaf World Cup qualifiers, which kick off on March 25.

Jonathan Lewis, Jesus Ferreira and Paul Arriola all scored two goals apiece to lead the way for the US. Trailing 7-0 TT had an opportunity to score from the penalty spot, but Alvin Jones failed to convert in the 66th minute. It was the first time TT played a competitive match in over a year since Fenwick took over in January 2020. The covid19 pandemic and the feud between the TT Football Association and FIFA led to no football for TT in 2020.

TT fielded mostly foreign-based players in the first half who were playing more consistently than the local-based players. TT made six substitutions during the match as Noah Powder, Justin Garcia, Michel Poon-Angeron, Duane Muckette, Matthew Woo Ling and Neveal Hackshaw all made appearances. Some of those players were training locally alongside Fenwick leading up to the US match.

TT had better exchanges in the second half as USA scored its final goal in the 62nd minute.

Eve said hoping for a favourable result would have been asking a lot.

“It was not a good performance. Unfortunately for the guys, they were just thrown together in two days, so those foreign-based guys who would have probably dreamt about playing for TT for a while...I don’t think that they were given a fair opportunity to play in an environment like that. Also, the local guys who would have been training for more than four months not taken to play the game that they work so hard towards was also a travesty for them.”

Eve, a TT youth coach, discussing Fenwick’s debut as coach, said,

“We as coaches live and die by our decisions. I am not in the job, but the coach would have selected the guys, he would have looked at the guys and he believed that this was the best group of guys to go and play the game so he has to live and die with his decisions.”

Eve said the local-based players may feel demotivated that they won’t given the nod over the foreign-based players. “If I was a player who was training for months when I look at the game I would feel hard done by (it) because the American team also had a locally-based team with a lot of debutants.”

Eve commended TT goalkeeper Adrian Foncette for his effort as he made a few impressive saves. Eve also said the substitutes showed potential when they were introduced.Williams, who was disappointed following the performance, was also not too critical as the team did not train much as a squad.

“In all fairness to the players a team that just came together it was difficult for them to put up any type of meaningful performance,” Williams said.

Speaking more about the TT squad, Williams said, “That performance last night (Sunday) gave you a reflection of the present situation of football in TT at this point in time. A team that was in training, but most of the players not in competition (and) new to the coach...definitely it was difficult for that TT team presently to give any type of resistance or put up a meaningful fight against United States because of our situation presently.”

Williams believes TT need to start looking towards the 2026 World Cup as the 2022 World Cup is less than two years away.

Williams, a former TT Under-20 coach, said when the second half changes were made TT settled down and were more competitive.

“The first half was four-nil and by the 62nd minute we were seven-nil. When he introduced the players more or less that he was working with locally from 62 minutes to 90 minutes they did not score another goal.”

Williams added TT had a “better gameplay” following the second-half substitutions.