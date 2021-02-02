Judge orders Venezuelan mother, 17, and baby released from heliport

A HIGH COURT judge has ordered the release of a 17-year-old Venezuelan girl and her five month-old baby from the State’s detention facility for migrants at the heliport in Chaguaramas.

The two will be released into the care of a Venezuelan pastor, who lives in TT, who said he was willing to take responsibility for their care and well-being until the matter comes up for hearing again before Justice Carol Gobin next Monday.

Attorneys for the two have also been asked to give the court information on accommodation arrangements for the two and how their expenses will be met.

The mother and child were part of the group of Venezuelans who returned to TT on November 24 after they were escorted out of TT waters two days before.

Their attorneys filed an application for a writ of habeas corpus seeking their release from the detention facility when their quarantine orders expired on December 15. Since then, they complained, they have been detained for some 44 days since their quarantine ended.

The group has filed several constitutional claims in the hope of applying for asylum-seeker or refugee status in TT.

They have also been granted several interim orders which prevent their deportation until their claims are heard and determined by the court.

Representing the minor mother and child are attorneys Gerald Ramdeen, Dayadai Harripaul, Umesh Maharaj and Nerisa Bala.