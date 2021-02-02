Father of kidnapped woman grateful for help from hunters, hikers

Members of the Hunting and Hiking Association, gather to look forAndrea Bharatt who was kidnapped recently. Photos by Angelo Marcelle

The father of Andrea Bharatt said he is trying to remain positive and was grateful for the support and assistance of hunters who have joined the search for his daughter.

Bharatt, 22, was last seen getting into a car she thought was a taxi in Arima on Friday afternoon.

Her father Randolph Bharatt called her phone hours after she was expected to return home, and a man answered, demanding money for his daughter's safe release.

Speaking with Newsday on Tuesday, the elder Bharatt said he was grateful for the help of volunteers who would have experience in the terrain.

"That's the best thing they could do right now. I'm really happy for their help. I think the whole country should get together at this time. It's a start."

Bharatt, a single parent, said he did not have much of an appetite since his daughter's disappearance but was "doing okay" despite the stress.

Newsday spoke to a hunter who was part of the search party. He said he empathised with Bharatt and wanted to do his part by helping organise a search party.

He said the idea was put to Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith. who gave them permission to help police in the search.

"We were able to gather about 26 hunters and today (Tuesday) we accompanied the police through several parts of the forest in Sangre Grande.

"A lot of the men are experienced trackers and hunters with over ten years' experience in these forests, so we bring strong legs and sharp eyes to the table. We also have four-by-four vehicles to assist us."

The hunter said he met with Bharatt's father at the Sangre Grande police station on Tuesday morning and tried to reassure him the volunteers would do their best to find his daughter.

Up to midday on Tuesday, police, soldiers and volunteers continued their search of several areas of eastern Trinidad.

Newsday understands five men remained in police custody.