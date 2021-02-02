Ex-health minister: Take the covid19 vaccine

File photo -

FORMER health minister Dr Emanuel Hosein on Monday publicly recounted his personal ordeal of childhood polio, which could have been prevented by a vaccine, to endorse the Government's vaccination thrust against the covid19 pandemic.

He appeared at the Ministry of Health virtual briefing as a speaker, as TT awaits the arrival of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, amid concerns over "anti-vaxxer" sentiments taking root in TT.

Hosein was a minister in the 1986-1990 NAR government.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh introduced Hosein as someone who regrettably was not vaccinated against polio which he had contracted at age eight, suffering debilitating effects that have left him a firm supporter of vaccination.

Mentioning polio, measles, mumps and rubella, Deyalsingh said, "How many lives vaccines have saved."

Hosein said, "I know you have expressed a lot of concern about the activity of the so-called anti-vaxxers. I hope me telling my story, which you've invited me to do, assists the public in determining their own attitude towards getting this vaccine and how important it is we all become vaccinated.

"While we may not appear to have a high death rate, there are other strains coming which may be even more dangerous. So it's very important."

Hosein said his own story was very instructive to others.

"When I was eight years old there was an epidemic of polio in TT (September 1958)...I spent two weeks in a coma, and a month in the iron lung. They had to bring the iron lung on a truck, just for me, because I was the only one who had stopped breathing. I remained in the iron lung for over a month...

"I then spent the next six months in isolation, totally paralysed. When I was able to breathe on my own, I was then sent to the Princess Elizabeth Home for another year of my life at which time I had my first operation, which required the transfer of muscles from my hamstrings to my quadriceps."

He said he then came out of the home and on his mother's insistence went to school right away.

"I then had to have a number of operations over the years. Muscle-transfer – triceps to biceps, tendon transfer on my left hand, bone block in my left shoulder, and in latter years I fell and broke my leg and then had to have steel in my leg.

He stressed: "All of that as a result of polio, a disease which today we do not have any more in TT, all because of immunisation."

Saying a polio vaccine today in TT would cost just a few dollars, Hosein reflected on the high cost of his childhood affliction.

"When you stop and think first of all, what were the consequences for me as an individual, but in addition, what was the cost of two years in public institutions (and) five different orthopaedic operations, the cost alone in today's dollars would be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars. The stay alone in hospital, not to mention the operations, would be quite a cost."

Hosein pointed out the cost of maintaining very ill people in intensive care units – the most costly treatment in a public hospital – plus the diversion of hospital staff to deal with highly contagious patients, from their other patients, who would now face delays in their treatment.

"All of that could have been prevented by a simple immunisation.

"Today, fortunately we have this (covid19 vaccine), and I want to join with you in urging the public to get vaccinated, not only for your personal protection and that of your family, but also for the protection of the whole country."

Saying Carnival was once postponed owing to a polio outbreak in the 1970s (1972), Hosein said the covid19 virus is far more contagious than the polio virus. Urging people to be careful about Carnival, he said covid19 is becoming more transmissible through its new strains, in contrast to the usual pattern of viruses becoming less virulent and less transmissible.