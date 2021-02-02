EBC mum on breaking THA deadlock

Fern Narcis-Scope, Chief Election Officer at the Elections and Boundaries Commission.

While the country remains on tenterhooks as to how to resolve the six-six tie at the Tobago House of Assembly (THA), the Election and Boundaries Commission (EBC) has declined to take media questions on the impasse.

When Newsday called the EBC on Thursday to ask if we could pose queries to Chief Election Officer Fern Narcis-Scope, at first we were told to e-mail our questions. We sent in five questions at 12.31 pm.

At 12.45 pm, the EBC acknowledged receipt in an e-mail simply stating, “Received.”

At 12.44 pm, Newsday sent in a supplemental question.

At 1.39 pm, the EBC sent a terse e-mail to Newsday, reversing its position: “On all matters related to the deadlock, the EBC has no comment.”

Newsday's questions:

1. With different suggestions on how to resolve the THA tie – some saying re-run the election with 12 seats, some saying re-draw the map to add a thirteenth seat, some saying cast ballots....who is it who decides what happens next? Is it the EBC, the President of the Republic, the incumbent THA Chief Secretary?

2. Which specific laws guide in making these decisions?

3. Is the EBC consulting on this, including with its own lawyers?

4. Is the EBC talking to the Tobago parties, the PNM and PDP? Is this any formal meeting with them, or can people talk freely and informally?

5. Any views on what happens next, to resolve the tie?

Newsday's supplemental question: One attorney (Martin George) suggested the THA electoral map be re-drawn so as to create a thirteenth seat, so as to statistically curb the chance of a six-six tie. Given that this will need fieldwork, electoral calculations, plus legislative changes to at least two laws in both Houses of Parliament, could you give any rough estimate as to how long such an exercise might take?