CoP meets St Mary's villagers on 'repurposing' police post

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith - ROGER JACOB

The transformation of the police service will see more officers back out on the streets nationwide, walking the beat, said Police Commissioner Gary Griffith.

Griffith said the transformation is not to have officers sit in a building waiting for something to happen.

He spoke at a town meeting on Monday at the New Grant Primary School.

Residents had called for the meeting because of the repurposing of the St Mary's police post in Moruga and the Tableland police station.

"We are improving the standard of policing. We intend to have police back out on the streets, walking the beat and interacting with citizens," Griffith told residents. "You can go to any police station at any time to make a report. This will continue on a 24-hour basis.

"The difference, however, is that now you are going to get more patrols."

He repeatedly said none of the 77 stations are being closed, saying the police are using technology to provide security. He encouraged the residents to use online platforms like the police website and app to make reports.

"There are so many (more) aspects of policing than just stations. When it comes to the setting-up of proper systems for sexual offences, we have victims in waiting rooms for 24 hours without the proper facilities," he said.

He cited the Gender-Based Violence Unit, police youth club, and other arms, saying each deals with specific crime types.

There is a perception that if more stations are built, it will stop crime, he said, which is not true even though in urban areas, police stations are two or three minutes' drive apart.

He said there would be no loss of assets or manpower at either St Mary's or Tableland.

Princes Town MP Barry Padarath and Moruga/ Tableland MP Michelle Benjamin also attended the meeting.

Benjamin called on the communities and police to work together to ensure the communities' well-being and safety.

"As I stand here today in solidarity with constituents, we ask for stations remain functioning in full capacities," she said.

Snr Supt Floris Hodge-Griffith also spoke at the meeting, reiterating what Griffith had said.

"The post remains at the location. The phone number remains the same. There are police at the location 24 hours," she said, admitting there was "some apprehension" as to how the police would provide a service.

Reminding the meeting the post had been established to assist the Barrackpore police station, she said cyclists would also be now operating in the district.

President of the St Mary’s Police Council Colin Morris told Newsday residents were happy for the meeting with Griffith.

"The intention is right, he said, but added, "I find the timing was wrong. To me, the public was not informed of this whole issue.

"We also have to look at the fact some people cannot use the online means of communicating. People can still be out in their vehicles and bandits are robbing people. "

Having more patrols would be a good thing, he said, and he felt residents were "a little assured" after the meeting.