Agra Building fire doused in St James

Fire officers secure the area around Agra Court, Patna Street, St James where a fire broke out on Monday. - Angelo Marcelle

A FIRE at the Agra Building on Patna Street, St James, which broke out around midday on Monday was put out and the building deemed safe.

Details are unclear but Newsday understands no one was injured.

Dozens of employees from various companies inside the building were evacuated to their muster point inside the mall's car park.

Fire officers and police cordoned off Patna Street between Bengal Street and Agra Street, disrupting traffic, which has since been alleviated.

Fire officers did not share a possible cause for the blaze and the extent of the damage has not yet been reported.