A bad case of lack of empathy

TAUREEF MOHAMMED

WHY, FOR decades, have governments not cared to radically reform a broken, unfair, unjust, undignified and sometimes simply dehumanising system, where the best healthcare is a privilege, not a right, where prime ministers and the wealthy receive timely treatment for life-threatening conditions while others must accept second best?

Is it that we don’t know how to fix the problem? Surely not. I am certain there are piles of reports collecting dust in the Ministry of Health on how to fix it.

In fact, in 2015, speaking about a national health insurance plan, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said: “Our manifesto, which is our policy, speaks to a comprehensive national system which will give all citizens the basic right to be treated at any institution of their choice and receive healthcare to which they are entitled.”

Six years later, nothing. Why?

One reason, I believe, is simply a lack of empathy, a failure to understand what others go through. As a consequence there is no urgency to reform anything.

You see, those who dare take on massive industries and influential lobbyists to reform healthcare are moved by stories; stories that allow them to empathise; stories that make them feel obliged to do something, stat.

Tommy Douglas was a Canadian politician and the father of the Canadian “single-payer” system, which ensures that the government foots medical bills and patients need not worry about how much money is in their bank accounts when they seek medical care.

In his childhood days, Douglas was stricken with recurrent bouts of osteomyelitis, an infection of the bone. His parents, Scottish working-class immigrants, were unable to afford proper care. He was on the brink of losing a leg when a hotshot orthopaedic surgeon, making rounds in a Winnipeg hospital, took an interest in his case. He saved Douglas’s leg, free of charge, asking only for permission to use Douglas to teach medical students.

Recalling the experience later in his political life, Douglas said, “I came to believe that health services ought not to have a price tag on them, and that people should be able to get whatever health services they required irrespective of their individual capacity to pay.”

Fast-forward 50 years to Barack Obama, who was willing to risk his re-election on healthcare reform. Why?

Healthcare, he explained in his presidential memoirs, was personal to him: he saw his mother battle cancer; he rushed his daughter Sasha, three-months old at the time, to the emergency room, where she was diagnosed with meningitis; his friend Ted Kennedy died from brain cancer a few months after his inauguration in 2009. All of these experiences made him empathetic to the point that he was ready to risk it all.

Is it that we do not have stories to move us? Hell, no.

In January, the Prime Minister experienced chest pain and was admitted to West Shore Medical Private Hospital, where he underwent a life-saving procedure called an angioplasty to clear a blocked artery. Within days, to everyone’s relief, he was discharged and back on the job.

Just for the sake of empathy, let’s tweak the story a bit.

John, a fisherman living in Cocorite, gets chest pains and goes to the same hospital – to John, a hospital is a hospital. He is promptly diagnosed with a heart attack.

The empathetic emergency doctor breaks the news, followed by a second round of bad news: the cost of an angiogram. John cannot afford it.

A bit embarrassed, he pays the emergency-room bill, gathers his belongings and waits patiently to be transferred to a public hospital to join a long list of patients waiting for the life-saving procedure. He likely won’t be able to throw his anchor anytime soon.

John’s story is a real one for many people in TT who are deprived of a “basic right,” to quote the Health Minister, to receive the best care available.

So why have we failed John? The truth is, we just don’t see him.

We have built hospitals, bought linear accelerators, and at times even boasted about our state-of-the-art facilities, but cannot seem to overcome the malaise that prevents us from reforming a broken system.

A heavy dose of empathy will help us to do just that.