$50,000 reward for info on Bharatt
Crime Stoppers is offering a $50,000 cash reward for any information leading to the location of 22-year-old court clerk Andrea Bharatt.
An advertisement from the organisation on Tuesday called on anyone with information on Bharatt's whereabouts to contact the hotline at 800-TIPS(8477).
Crime Stoppers reminded the public that the identities of people who give information remain confidential.
Bharatt was last seen getting into a car in Arima on Friday afternoon, but never arrived home.
When her father called her cellphone hours later, a man answered, demanding money for her safe return.
So far five men are in police custody in relation to her disappearance.
