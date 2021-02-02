23 Chutney Soca Monarch finalists announced

Russel M perfrom in the semi-final of the Churney Soca Monarch 2021 competition.

Twenty-three finalists in this year’s Chutney Soca Monarch (CSM) contest hope to dethrone GI Beharry on February 13.

They come from New York, Canada, Guyana and TT.

A media statement on Tuesday from George Singh, the event’s producer and Southex CEO, said the three Canadian artistes were knocked out at the semi-final stage of the competition.

CSM26, which marks its 26th anniversary, was featured over the weekend via CNC3, Sangeet 106.1, and various social media sites in TT, USA, Canada, Suriname and Guyana.

Singh described the semi-final round as one of the best in the history of the competition.

Much of the reason, he said, had to do with the venue at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA) in San Fernando and that the event could be pre-recorded and packaged for television.

"With the cancellation of Carnival announced in August 2020, Southex grasped the opportunity to create something different for CSM, and I think we have been able to achieve that in many ways," Singh said.

He said a completely new and unique aspect of the competition was the inclusion of live comments from judges.

All artistes were supported by the live back-up live band, Avatar headed by Kishore ‘Wizzy" Ramdath.

In New York, Rishi Lakhan led the back-up band RML Band. Shakti Strings, led by Avinash Roopchand, supported the Guyanese artistes.

The release said WR Reaz from Team MMR led Southtex’s appointed CSM team in Guyana. New York was led by Ranjeev Ramdeen, MuzikHead and Xtreme Soundz Entertainment, Toronto, by Vashtie Doorga from Doorga Entertainment.

Singh said tens of thousands of people viewed the semi-final event, which was split into two parts.

He said all covid19 protocols were observed at SAPA as approximately 500 performers passed through the facility over eight hours.

"The semi-final round of this competition was one of the most competitive in the 26-year history of the show, with artistes really giving their all with dancers and presentations that were befitting of a grand final," Singh said.

"Producers were very happy as it showed the commitment of the players in the industry, especially in these very trying times and with a raging pandemic that a show of this quality and stature could have been produced at the level that it was."

This year organisers reintroduced a "text to vote" component. This was done because the viewers would all be online, Singh said.

"We thought it was important to make them a part of the show. Bmobile was able to create the platform and facilitate the process via all networks in Trinidad," Singh said. "An international number was also set up to accommodate foreign viewers to be able to cast their vote for their favourites in the competition."

He said CSM fans can expect a final with all the frills they have been accustomed to at the live events. The final will air via CNC3 and Sangeet 106.1 and live via Southex Events on YouTube.

CSM finalists

From New York: Damian Sookram and Prince JP

From Guyana: Vanita Willie, Vicadi Singh and Tony Cuttz.

From TT: Jairam Dindial, Ricardo Melville, Prince Navin Prabhoo, Dubraj Persad, Derrick Seales, Rasika Dindial, Kenneth Supersad, Riz and Theatrics, Russel M, Shiva Lakhan, Cherish Ragonanan, Neeshad Sultan, Reshma Ramlal, Surendra Ramoutar, Veejai Ramkissoon, Saleem Beharry, Nisha Ramsook and Adesh Samaroo.