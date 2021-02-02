12 new covid19 cases

The Ministry of Health’s 4pm update said there were 12 new covid19 cases on Tuesday.

But the number of active cases is 254, the same as on Monday. Deaths also remain the same, at 134.

The new cases reflect samples taken between January 31 and February 1. The update said none of the 12 new cases were repatriated nationals.

Since last March TT has had a total of 7,578 cases.

Of these, 7,190 patients have recovered

There are 31 patients in hospitals, six in step-down facilities, 356 in state quarantine facilities and 209 in self-isolation.

The update said the total number of people tested to date, at both public and private hospitals, is 85,680. Of those, 39,413 were done at private facilities.