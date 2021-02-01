Two new covid19 cases, no deaths recorded

With only two new cases of covid19 being detected from samples taken between January 29 and 31, the number of active cases remains below 300, currently standing at 254.

No new deaths have been recorded. The Health Ministry’s release on Monday said the number of deaths remains at 134.

The number of active cases decreased by eight from Sunday’s figure of 262.

Since March, there have been 7,566 cases and 7,178 people have recovered.

There are 31 people in hospital, two more than Sunday. There are 19 patients at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with three people in the intensive care unit. There are 11 patients at the Caura Hospital and one at the Scarborough General Hospital, Signal Hill.

Three people remain in step-down facilities, two at the Claxton Bay Correctional Facility and one in Tobago. No one has been discharged from public health facilities, but there are ten recovered community cases.

There are 403 people in state quarantine facilities, five more than Sunday’s figure of 398. There are 218 people in home self-isolation, ten more than the 208 on Sunday8.

The update said a total of 85,462 people have been tested to date, 39,413 of them at private facilities. The number tested up to Sunday was 83,661.