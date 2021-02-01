Tobago, health ministry discuss covid19 vaccine allocation

Secretary of Health, Wellness and Family Development Tracy Davidson-Celestine -

Secretary of Health, Wellness and Family Development Tracy Davidson-Celestine said her division is working alongside the Ministry of Health to determine the allocation of covid19 vaccines for Tobago.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said on Saturday TT will be getting 100,000 to 120,000 doses of the AstraZeneca covid19 vaccine by the beginning of March 2021.

In a WhatsApp statement to Newsday, Davidson-Celestine said, "We are working in close collaboration with the Ministry of Health to determine the numbers and have a seamless and effective rollout of the vaccine once arrived."

She added, "Our systems have been ready to receive and rollout the vaccine for some time now. Storage and dispensation is organised in keeping with national and international guidelines. We are excited to offer the solution starting with the most vulnerable in the Tobago population."

Davidson-Celestine, who had promised to be among the first to take the vaccine, said there is nothing to be sceptical about.

"I know members of the public may be cautious about the the vaccine, but the world has adopted this approach and solution for the attack on the virus, based on its validation and proof. We have to beat this monster together and it requires an effort from all of us, to learn more about the vaccine to make a more informed decision. I urge the public to take the vaccine and pay attention to official information being circulated."

Deyalsingh said through the Covax Facility, TT was allocated enough doses to vaccinate 50,000 people and they should arrive in the country by the end of February or the beginning of March.

The vaccine rollout is expected to take place in both the public and private health systems.