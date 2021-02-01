News
Photos of the day: February 1, 2021
Miss Palmiste Jeanie Brandt does her first walk as Miss World TT 2021 at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts on Sunday night. - CHEQUANA WHEELER
Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.
If you'd like to be featured in our daily photo galleries, please e-mail us a photo to news@newsday.co.tt with the caption "Photo of the Day" and we will pick one photo each day to feature, with a few sentences about the photographer.
Clarence Telesford aka Nigel clearing the wood from the dirt oven when it reaches the required temperature on Castara beach, Castara, Tobago. - Jeff K. Mayers
The Taylor Dirt Oven in Castara being heated in preparation for baking bread and other pastries last Saturday. - JEFF K MAYERS
Members of the police service and defence force search for 22-year-old kidnap victim Andrea Bharatt, who went missing last Friday. Nonpariel Road, Sangre Grande. - Roger Jacob
Members of the police service and defence force searching for 22-year-old kidnap victim Andrea Bharatt, who went missing, last Friday. - Roger Jacob
In time for Valentine's day, vendor Lorenzo Josling, is hoping to do some quick sales with his beautiful hand crafted flowers on the Brian Lara promenade in Port of Spain. - SUREASH CHOLAI
The A.P.T. James fast ferry leaving the port of Scarborough and making its way to the port of Port of Spain, Trinidad. - Jeff K. Mayers
Vehicles board the A.P.T. James fast ferry before leaving the port of Scarborough today. - Jeff K. Mayers
Fire officers secure the area around Agra Court, Patna Street, St, James, where a fire had to be contained. - Angelo Marcelle
Police officers leave the Assembly Legislature Building, Scarborough. - Jeff K. Mayers
