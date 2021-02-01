More kidnap suspects held after chase, fight with police

KIDNAPPED: Andrea Bharatt. -

Nine members of the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) are being treated for injuries after chasing a group of suspected kidnappers in Sangre Grande on Sunday afternoon.

Police said they were searching for clues to where 22-year-old kidnap victim Andrea Bharatt was being held when they tried to arrest a group of men.

The men ran into a forested area near Azalea Crescent.

Police said because of the terrain of the area, some officers fell and were hurt, but continued to chase the men.

During the chase, the men fought the police, who managed to subdue them without using weapons.

Police said the officers and suspects were taken to the hospital, where they remained up to Monday morning.

The men held were believed to be involved in Bharatt’s kidnapping by transporting and guarding her.

The exercise was led by Police Commissioner Gary Griffith, DCP Operations Joanne Archie, Insp Mark Hernandez and ASP Cuffie of the Anti Kidnapping Unit.

Bharatt was last seen getting into a car on Friday afternoon.

Her father Randolph Bharatt called her when she did not come home and a man answered her phone, demanding money for her safe release.

Police arrested four men in relation to Bharatt’s kidnapping on Saturday night in Malabar.