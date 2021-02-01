Moonilal denies UNC involvement in THA election

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal speaks during a news conference at the Office of the Leader of the Opposition in Port of Spain on Sunday. With him is Senator Wade Mark. - Ayanna Kinsale

OROPOUCHE East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal is again denying allegations that his party, the United National Congress (UNC), had any involvement in last Monday’s Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election.

He was speaking at a news conference at the Office of the Opposition Leader in Port of Spain on Sunday when he criticised a statement made by the Prime Minister, during a recent political meeting, that he was privy to intelligence that the UNC had ties with the Watson Duke-led Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP).

Dr Rowley said on January 20 at Roxborough in Tobago, "I can also tell you, I am head of the National Security Council and information comes to me that goes to virtually nobody else. And if I tell you that the PDP is the proxy and bed partner of the UNC, you could take that to the bank and put it."

But Moonilal said, “We were very clear that the United National Congress was not involved. We did not have candidates, we were not campaigning. We monitored, as everybody else did, from the newspaper.

“But what was frightening to us in the opposition, is that Keith Rowley, as chairman of the National Security Council, made a statement that as chairman information has come to him, which he then releases on a political platform.”

Moonilal said such an action is dangerous to the country’s democracy.

"I want to remind the national community, in 1997 Dr Rowley filed a motion in Parliament against then prime minister Basdeo Panday accusing him of using intelligence gathered in the National Security Council and taking it on the political platform. He said 'Be it resolved that this honourable house condemn the political use to which his security services are reportedly being put and public use by the prime minister in a political capacity of privileged information so obtained.’”

Moonilal said the opposition will consider bringing a similar motion against Rowley soon.

"And the question we would raise as well in the coming days is, who else is Dr Rowley spying on if he's spying, using information? Admittedly, by him, on Opposition members of parliament and so on, who else is he spying on? Is it members of the judiciary? Is it members of the protective services? Is it members of business, trade unions, youth leaders, social activists?"