Man held with guns, ammo in Tunapuna

An early-morning police exercise led to the arrest of a man and the seizure of two guns and ammunition in Tunapuna on Sunday.

Police said members of the Northern Division Task Force West received a report, at around 1 am, of a birthday party at which several guests had guns

A team from the Northern Division Operations Unit, Tunapuna CID and the Canine Unit went to Achong Trace but only found one man.

They searched him and found a gun with 13 rounds of ammunition. Police also found another gun nearby.

The man, who police described as a "priority offender" from Madoo Hill, Tunapuna, was arrested.

Tunapuna police are continuing enquiries.