Man held with guns, ammo in Tunapuna
An early-morning police exercise led to the arrest of a man and the seizure of two guns and ammunition in Tunapuna on Sunday.
Police said members of the Northern Division Task Force West received a report, at around 1 am, of a birthday party at which several guests had guns
A team from the Northern Division Operations Unit, Tunapuna CID and the Canine Unit went to Achong Trace but only found one man.
They searched him and found a gun with 13 rounds of ammunition. Police also found another gun nearby.
The man, who police described as a "priority offender" from Madoo Hill, Tunapuna, was arrested.
Tunapuna police are continuing enquiries.
